Mt. Kilauea In Hawaii Is Giving Us A Spectacular Lava Show

Hawaii’s Mt. Kilauea produces some of the most spectacular visuals on earth, and a pretty impressive sight is underway right now in the Island State.

Along the volcano’s east rift, a river of lava has been pouring into the Pacific Ocean – belching steam and cinders high into the air as the molten rock hits the cold water.

Essentially, it’s fire hose of lava pouring into the sea.

Some of the blasts can be seen blowing chunks of cooling rock being thrown a hundred feet in the air – a scale made more real by the tour boats creeping a little too close for comfort.

The video comes from USGS Hawaii Volcanoes and a tour outfitter called eppixadventures. And while we’re on the subject of extraordinary images, you have got to see some other pictures from eppixadventures.