Locals and tourists in Argentina came together to set a new world record for ‘the most amount of people floating in a continuous line’. The exact number? 1,941 people!

Give them a hand: 1,941 people in Argentina float holding hands, break record https://t.co/LFSGhmXP81 #GuinnessWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/m6pjzwyfey — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 31, 2017

The record was previously set by China back in 2014, who claimed the title with 650 floating people.