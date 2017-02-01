Skip Fletcher of The Famous “Fletcher’s Corny Dog” Has Passed Away

The Dallas Morning News reports The Fletcher’s Corny Dog was first sold by vaudeville performing brothers Carl and Neil Fletcher in 1942 at Fair Park for 15 cents each, and the two claimed to be the inventors of the modern corny dog. Celebrities and public figures including Oprah, Julia Child and Mikhail Gorbachev have sampled Fletcher’s Corny Dog. Plus, Fletcher’s Corny Dog has been a topic in The New York Times and TravelChannel.com.

After Carl and Neil’s passing in the late 1980’s, Neil’s sons Skip and Bill assumed control of Fletcher’s Corny Dog, carefully guarded the recipe and introduced a vegetarian corny dog in 2015.

Skip Fletcher has said when growing up, he was the “chief taste tester” in his parents kitchen while they took 3 months to perfect their secret recipe.

How popular is the Fletcher’s Corny Dog? The 2015 State Fair of Texas sold over 600,000!

Yesterday, around 8 a.m., Skip Fletcher, who had been dealing with pneumonia, passed away at age 82.

Skip Fletcher "the patriarch of the Fletcher’s Corny Dog family" passed away today around 8 a.m. at the age of 82. https://t.co/47aM2gXRg6 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 31, 2017

Condolences to Skip’s family, friends, fans and next time you have a Fletcher’s Corny Dog, raise it to the air and say, “Thanks, Skip!”

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP.

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed