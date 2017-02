In celebration of National Best Friends Day, participating Sonic Drive-Ins will be offering corn dogs at the low, low price of .50 per dog.

50¢ Corn Dogs & ice-cold drinks go together like road trips & BFFs. Tag the crew you’re heading to SONIC w/ tomorrow. Tax & add-ons extra. pic.twitter.com/idQQlJKEa7 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) January 31, 2017

Taxes still do apply, and not all locations will be participating, so call head to your area location to make sure you can score some cheap corn dogs today.

The promotion goes as long as supplies last.

More info can be found at Sonic’s website HERE.