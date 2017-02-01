Take Our Poll On Budweiser’s Immigration Superbowl Ad

It may well end up being the most controversial ad from this Sunday’s big game.

Anheuser-Busch came up with it, telling the story of Adolphus Busch – the German immigrant who co-founded the company.

And we’d like to know what you think of Budweiser’s new Super Bowl ad. It’s a simple question: once you’ve watched the spot, tell us whether your reaction is positive, negative, or indifferent. Choose from I liked the message, the message bothered me, or I had no reaction at all.

And while we’re at it, a little bit of funny – courtesy of John Malkovich’s ad for Squarespace.