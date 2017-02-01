Texas Woman Launched By Tornado While Sitting In The Bathtub

It is an known fact, Texas weather is extremely difficult to predict and no one can attest to that more than Charlesetta Williams from east Texas. The 75 year-old woman was launched from her home while sitting in her bathtub during a storm that produced a tornado!

Williams and her son we enjoying a calm evening sitting in front of the TV, however, her son looked outside the window and noticed a funnel cloud. It was then that he instructed the elderly woman to take refuge in the bathtub of their home. The tornado hit so hard that before they knew it, the were laughed from their home and into the wooded area that surrounded their home.

The woman only suffered a few scratches and bruises and is lucky enough to be able to tell her story today.