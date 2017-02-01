Watch Sting and James Corden Compete in Singing Waiter Battle

February 1, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: James Corden, Sting

By Robyn Collins

When Sting was invited to The Late Late Show with James Corden, he probably didn’t know it would be a battle of epic proportions.

In a hilarious bit, the talk show host becomes a competitive singing waiter who becomes territorial about his “zone.”

Corden performs Extreme’s “More than Words,” for his unsuspecting table. When the Police frontman shows up singing “Fields of Gold,” the host directs him back to his own “zone.” Corden starts in on a cover of Bryan Adams’ Robinhood soundtrack hit, “(Everything I Do) I Do it For You,” to which Sting’s character, Al, responds with a powerful rendition of “Roxanne.”

The competition escalates, ending with a one-man band complete with accordion, losing to a full band and gospel choir delivering “Every Breath You Take.”

You really have to see it, to believe it:

