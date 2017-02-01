We Have An Explanation For Winona Ryder’s Crazy SAG Faces…Floating Pizza!

February 1, 2017 6:04 AM By Rebekah Black
Shortly after the SAG awards on Sunday night, Winona Ryder went viral. Why? Because she literally went through thirty different emotions on stage after Stranger Things won.

Well, we may finally have an answer to why Winona was so all over the place. Apparently, she couldn’t stop thinking about pizza! Hahahahahahahahaha! Ok, ok, so YouTubers Geek-Minded Fools may have just Photoshopped in a piece of floating pizza fun.

Actually, as it turns out, Winona was having trouble hearing while she was on stage. TMZ managed to stalk Stranger Things cast member, Gaten Matarazzo, while he was at the airport, who gave them the scoop. He also threw in that he thought her facial expressions were awesome.

