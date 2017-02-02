Astronaut Leland Melvin Snuck His Dogs Into NASA For His Official Photo

Leland Melvin just might be the coolest guy on Earth and in outer space.

The retired astronaut went viral after his official NASA picture surfaced on Twitter yesterday. Melvin is featured along the walls of NASA wearing his bright orange space suit while sitting with his two rescue pups! Jake is the one licking his ear and Scout is the one trying to sneak up into his lap.

If you're feeling overwhelmed and anxious today, remember that this is Leland Melvin's official NASA picture. pic.twitter.com/cekUW47YEX — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) February 1, 2017

Seriously, how adorable is that??? But…the story behind the picture is even better! Melvin actually had to sneak his furbabies into NASA. Melvin said in an interview with Gizmodo…

“I had a van and I drove the dogs in. NASA doesn’t allow dogs to be on-site, so when I showed them my NASA badge, I kept the window up…and I had the stereo blasting because the dogs were barking. So I gunned it and the [security guard] didn’t chase me or anything.”

Sadly, both of Melvin’s dogs have passed away since that pic was taken. However, how cool is it that their portrait will forever hang in NASA!!!

