David Cassidy Says Upcoming Shows Will Be His Last

If you’re a female of a certain age, seeing David Cassidy in person may be on the bucket list. Better hurry.

The ’70s teen idol posts on his website that his February 18th and 19th shows will be the last two he ever does on the West Coast. He blames health issues, especially arthritis, which make travel increasingly difficult.

Referring to his “remarkable, long-lived career,” Cassidy adds, “I love my band, who are all very gifted, as friends. Most have now been with me for years, performing around the world and of course mostly here in the USA and Canada.” Even though he’ll be working and traveling less, he’s “never loved playing live in concert as much as I have in the past few years. This for me has been almost like a drug! My audience reactions and phenomenal support have made it so sweet and gratifying. I could never repay the love and the reward I get from all my fans from around the world.”

David Cassidy next performs February 17th at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas.

This makes me sad to read. I didn’t know his health was getting in the way. Best wishes to David! I still have posters for him to sign.