Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn Re-Team For “Dragged Across Concrete”

Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson made movie magic together in Hacksaw Ridge, and they’re planning for another hit!

According to Variety, the two will star in a crime thriller about police brutality titled Dragged Across Concrete, about two police officers who are suspended after a video of their over-the-top physical handling of a situation gains mass attention. The officers decide to take revenge and move into the criminal underworld to do so.

Director S. Craig Zahler said, “‘Dragged Across Concrete is best suited to my goal of making a heartfelt, surprising, sad, funny, shocking, and memorable world with multiple viewpoints. As is often the case in my novels and screenplays, the protagonists are in perilous circumstances against which they struggle in different and surprising—though logical—ways. I am absolutely thrilled to have Mel and Vince agree to play the lead roles.”

