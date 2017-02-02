People Are Losing It After Realizing Their History Teachers Incorrectly Taught Them That Eli Whitney Was Black

February is Black History month. So, let’s take a little quiz? Bare with us for a moment because this question is going to sound crazy.

What color is Eli Whitney, the inventor of the cotton gin? If you answered black, you would be wrong.

Believe it or not, but there are plenty of people in the world who learned that Eli Whitney was black from their school teachers. How do we know? Well, Twitter blew up yesterday after Rembert Browne posted this tweet…

yearly reminder that half the country was incorrectly taught that eli whitney was black — Rembert Browne (@rembert) February 1, 2017

Don’t panic. Click HERE for brief history lesson on the man. Yep, he is in fact, white. So why are there so many people out there who think he’s black? Who knows! But there are plenty of people backing up the idea…

I was definitely, absolutely taught that Eli Whitney was black in both Kansas and Florida elementary schools. https://t.co/R0p7koJ94O — 🌠neo donk city🌠 (@moondoggo) February 1, 2017

@rembert wait what the hell… WHAT THE HELL. — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) February 1, 2017

I'm still reeling from learning that people are taught that Eli Whitney was black. That's some real messed up stuff, if you think about it. https://t.co/bhfTP5pDKE — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) February 1, 2017

hold up: was i the only person who learned about eli whitney during black history month and therefore assumed he was black? — faboolah (@azninthesun) February 1, 2017

CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS?!?!! I WAS ASSIGNED A BOOK REPORT ON ELI WHITNEY IN THE SIXTH GRADE FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH BY A BLACK TEACHER https://t.co/7sIR1msNqC — Alexis 🌙 (@RoseNiicole) February 1, 2017

Whomp, whomp. Ok, this does not make our education system look good.