People Are Losing It After Realizing Their History Teachers Incorrectly Taught Them That Eli Whitney Was Black

February is Black History month. So, let’s take a little quiz? Bare with us for a moment because this question is going to sound crazy.
What color is Eli Whitney, the inventor of the cotton gin? If you answered black, you would be wrong.
Believe it or not, but there are plenty of people in the world who learned that Eli Whitney was black from their school teachers. How do we know? Well, Twitter blew up yesterday after Rembert Browne posted this tweet…
Don’t panic. Click HERE for brief history lesson on the man. Yep, he is in fact, white. So why are there so many people out there who think he’s black? Who knows! But there are plenty of people backing up the idea…
Whomp, whomp. Ok, this does not make our education system look good.