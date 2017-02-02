President George H.W. Bush To Toss Coin to Start Super Bowl

Just days after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a bad case of pneumonia, former President George H.W. Bush will be on the 50-yard line Sunday’s Super Bowl.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the former president will do the honors of the opening coin toss. The 41st president will be joined by his wife Barbara Bush who was also recently hospitalized.

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. https://t.co/zlXmsZJrTM—

George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 01, 2017

He became the first president to take part in a Super Bowl coin toss in 2002 before Super Bowl 36, which was won by…the New England Patriots.

But of course!