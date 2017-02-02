President George H.W. Bush To Toss Coin to Start Super Bowl

February 2, 2017 10:02 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Coin Toss, George H W Bush, Super Bowl

Just days after being released from the hospital where he was treated for a bad case of pneumonia, former President George H.W. Bush will be on the 50-yard line Sunday’s Super Bowl.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the former president will do the honors of the opening coin toss. The 41st president will be joined by his wife Barbara Bush who was also recently hospitalized.

He became the first president to take part in a Super Bowl coin toss in 2002 before Super Bowl 36, which was won by…the New England Patriots.

But of course!

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live