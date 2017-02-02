President Trump Dumps on “Celebrity Apprentice” and Arnold Schwarzenegger At National Prayer Breakfast

At this morning’s National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., President Donald Trump used Celebrity Apprentice as a target, and aimed at Arnold Schwarzenegger and the show’s co-creator, Mark Burnett.

TMZ reports Trump said the ratings “went right down the tubes” and told the attending group to say a prayer for Arnold.

Interestingly enough, Trump did not mention his own ratings were slipping when he left the show.

