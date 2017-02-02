Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow…6 More Weeks Of Winter

It’s never a good sign when the good people of Pennsylvania have to roust ole Punxsutawney Phil up and out of his burrow.

Poor Phil was just trying to stay warm and cozy in his little house of hay, but since Groundhog’s Day is a one hundred and thirty-one year old tradition, we had to wake him. Needless to say, you know where this is going.

Yep, you guessed it! We are officially in for six more weeks of winter. At least according to the grumpy groundhog, who saw his shadow early this morning. You can watch the entire event HERE.