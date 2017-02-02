Puppy Bowl Ref Dan Schachner: I Actually Have Treats In My Pockets, So They’ll Do Whatever I Say”

Believe it or not…not everyone is into the Super Bowl. Don’t worry though, there’s a little thing called the Puppy Bowl that’s sure to be entertaining. Honestly, who doesn’t LOVE puppies!

This Sunday marks the 13th year of the Puppy Bowl. Dan Schachner is back to officiate the game of the year. And lucky us, we actually got to do an interview with Dan, who gave us the inside scoop into the world of cute puppies that play football.

Now, if this is your first time watching the Puppy Bowl, each and every dog featured is up for adoption. For Dan, he can’t even bring his kids to the game anymore because they will try to run off with a pup in their pockets. Luckily for him, every single dog is usually already spoken for by the time game day rolls around.

Last year, the game featured a few senior dogs, which means they are older that 4-years-old. This year, the Puppy Bowl will have feature a couple of disabled doggies. The idea is to shine a light on the dogs that have trouble finding forever homes.

Dan also let us in on a few things you might not see on TV…like the fact that he, the ref, carries around treats in his pockets so the puppies will do whatever her wants!!! Isn’t that cheating??? Dan also mentioned that is takes two and a half days to film the Puppy Bowl. So really what we’re seeing is a highlight reel.

You can catch Puppy Bowl XIII on Animal Planet this Sunday, February 5th at 2PM Central.