Texas Has Two Of The Top 10 Universities For HOT Women!

February 2, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
If you or someone you know has a college age son or daughter, according to the dating app “Clover”, these colleges have the hottest female student bodies, as reported by Cosmo.

Top 10 Universities For Hot Women:

10. Texas A&M

9. University of Texas at Austin

8. Indiana University

7. University of Maryland

6. University of Central Florida

5. University of Wisconsin

4. Pennsylvania State University

3. Arizona State University

2. Cal State University

#1 – University of California

Fist-bumps, hi-fives and finger-snaps to Texas A&M and the University of Texas at Austin on having some of the most beautiful women in America!

 

