Want To Filter Out Political Posts From Your Facebook Page?

February 2, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: facebook, Filtering Political Posts On Facebook, Political Filter, Politics

Ready to remove political rants from your Facebook page?

Here are a couple ways to try, as reported by CBS 11.

  1. The “Remove All Politics From Facebook” Chrome Extension

A Google Chrome extension called “Remove All Politics From Facebook” offers you the choice of turning on or off political posts. You will not have control over what gets trapped in the filter. It’s simply (1) option to filter out all politics. On Election Day, CNET tested it and learned it works, at least on the Trending section on your home page.

2. The “Social Fixer” Plugin

social fixer plugin

“Social Fixer” works on multiple browsers, including Safari and Firefox, and gives you the ability to customize your Facebook feed, unlike the Chrome plugin.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live