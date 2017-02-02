Want To Filter Out Political Posts From Your Facebook Page?

Ready to remove political rants from your Facebook page?

Here are a couple ways to try, as reported by CBS 11.

The “Remove All Politics From Facebook” Chrome Extension

A Google Chrome extension called “Remove All Politics From Facebook” offers you the choice of turning on or off political posts. You will not have control over what gets trapped in the filter. It’s simply (1) option to filter out all politics. On Election Day, CNET tested it and learned it works, at least on the Trending section on your home page.

2. The “Social Fixer” Plugin

“Social Fixer” works on multiple browsers, including Safari and Firefox, and gives you the ability to customize your Facebook feed, unlike the Chrome plugin.