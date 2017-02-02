Who Wore It Better? Prego Beyoncé Or George W. Bush

Yesterday, Beyoncé announced to the world that she’s having twins! Her Instagram pic is now the most liked picture of all time, surpassing Selena Gomez’s Coke pic.

Now, don’t misunderstand us, we are soooooo excited about Bey’s babies! But, that pic is ridiculous! Nothing says motherhood like a pair of blue silky ruffle booty shorts, am I right?

Now, did you notice the veil? Does that look familiar? We believe former President George W. Bush started that trend at Trump’s inauguration in the form of a rain poncho!

So let’s have a little fun…who wore it better? Take our poll!