Americans Purchase Highest Calorie Food Before The Super Bowl; 6,000 Calories Per Serving

February 3, 2017 10:46 AM By Jenny Q
Be careful not to consume 6,000 calories this Sunday!

A new study says we Americans purchase the highest calorie food the week before the Super Bowl – a whopping 6,000 calories per serving.

That boggles the mind! Makes me want to stick with celery and hummus to help balance the scale!

Here’s what we’ll be collectively chowing down during the game this year:

  • 3 billion chicken wings
  • 28 million slices of pizza from Pizza Hut and Domino’s alone
  • 325 million gallons of beer, more than a gallon for every single American citizen.
  • 9,200 tons of chips
  • 3 million pounds of nuts

The dollar cost:

  • $82 million on chicken wings
  • $277 million on potato chips
  • $225 million on tortilla chips
  • $71 million on cheese snacks
  • $42 million on chip dips
  • And, $1.2 billion – with a “B” – on beer.
