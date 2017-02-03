Americans Purchase Highest Calorie Food Before The Super Bowl; 6,000 Calories Per Serving

Be careful not to consume 6,000 calories this Sunday!

A new study says we Americans purchase the highest calorie food the week before the Super Bowl – a whopping 6,000 calories per serving.

That boggles the mind! Makes me want to stick with celery and hummus to help balance the scale!

Here’s what we’ll be collectively chowing down during the game this year:

3 billion chicken wings

28 million slices of pizza from Pizza Hut and Domino’s alone

325 million gallons of beer, more than a gallon for every single American citizen.

9,200 tons of chips

3 million pounds of nuts

The dollar cost: