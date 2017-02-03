Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump’s National Pray Day Diss: “Why Don’t We Switch Jobs?”

February 3, 2017 5:17 AM By Rebekah Black

Politics aside, National Prayer Day is probably not the best place to call people out. Unless you pray for forgiveness immediately after, but that didn’t happen.

As you probably already heard, President Trump made a few random comments about Arnold Schwarzenegger yesterday, specifically that he has pretty much tanked Celebrity Apprentice. In addition, Trump added that we should pray for Arnold and the ratings.

Well, no surprise, Arnold has fired back at Trump. The “Governator” took to Twitter to challenge Trump, saying…

Could you get on board with President Schwarzenegger?

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live