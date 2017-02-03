Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump’s National Pray Day Diss: “Why Don’t We Switch Jobs?”

Politics aside, National Prayer Day is probably not the best place to call people out. Unless you pray for forgiveness immediately after, but that didn’t happen.

As you probably already heard, President Trump made a few random comments about Arnold Schwarzenegger yesterday, specifically that he has pretty much tanked Celebrity Apprentice. In addition, Trump added that we should pray for Arnold and the ratings.

Well, no surprise, Arnold has fired back at Trump. The “Governator” took to Twitter to challenge Trump, saying…

Could you get on board with President Schwarzenegger?