98.7K-LUV’s afternoon personality Blake Powers connected with Foreigner’s multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel and talked about his crazy-cool versatility, his classic saxophones, the rumor of former Foreigner lead singer Lou Graham re-uniting with the group this year, and what you can expect at the show!

Foreigner play Verizon Theater Amphitheater, Friday Feb 3rd at Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie!

Listen to the complete interview in the audio above.