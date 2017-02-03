Blake Powers – #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW”: Feb 3-5

Prepare to lose those long-sleeves as the weather warms with fun #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Foreigner with special guests The Arlington Heights High School Treble Choir – 8pm – congrats to The Arlington Heights High School Treble choir on being the winner of The 98.7K-LUV Foreigner High School Choir Contest, and winning $500 from Foreigner! Best wishes for a great performance tonight!

Comedian Kathy Griffin at Winstar World Casino – per their website, “Two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin brings her Celebrity Run-In Tour to WinStar World Casino and Resort on Friday, February 3rd! A towering figure on television, on tour and in publishing, Griffin breaks through the entertainment clutter with her universally recognized brand of pull-no-punches comedy. In 2013, Kathy was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for writing and starring in an unprecedented 20 televised stand-up specials – more than any comedian in history. Buoyed by her dedicated and engaged fans, Kathy’s live standup performances are legendary and in a class of their own. Join us for the show!”

Friday – Saturday

Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum – it’s the 121st annual version, which includes 30 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and 6 specialty rodeo performances, live entertainment, and new this year… the Moo-seum Experience, which includes the Ft. Worth Museum of Science & History, plus the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Yee-haw, ride-em cowboy… and as said in the Mel Brooks classic western parody Blazing Saddles…

Saturday

Monster Jam at AT&T Stadium – their website notes, “Here’s your complete look at Monster Jam®, the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds around the globe. Monster Jam features high octane spontaneous entertainment and intense competition, featuring the most recognizable trucks in the world.”

Sunday

Super Bull Party at Trophy Room in Uptown – Tailgate Texas-style at the Trophy Room’s Super Bull Party. The fun starts at 3 p.m. with free grilled burgers and hot dogs and Half-Price Halftime drinks. Hop on the Trophy Room’s mechanical bull and enter the Super Bull-riding contest with a $300 grand prize. The big game will be viewed on 6 big screen TVs throughout the bar.

Super Bowl Sunday Patio Pig Roast at Ivy Tavern – Celebrate Super Sunday at the Ivy Tavern with a day of festivities capped off by a patio pig roast. Revolver Brewing will be on site hosting a tap takeover and handing out free samples of their delicious beers, including Blood and Honey, Revolver Bock and Death Ray. Guests will enjoy Happy Hour prices -$3 domestic beers and $4 well drinks. View the game inside the bar or on 3 large outdoor screens. The pig will be roasted and ready to serve at halftime. $10 for a plate loaded with pork, citrus slaw and potato salad. The Ivy Tavern’s regular menu will also be available.

Now – Feb. 12

DFW Winter Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall – “Many people think of horses when they think of Texas. But with so many lakes in the region, residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are more likely to own boats. Just look to the 2013 DFW Boat Expo coming to Dallas Market Hall July 18-21, 2013. The boat show is the largest event of its kind ever staged at Market Hall”, according to their website.

Now – Feb. 24

$5 Admission at The Dallas Arboretum

Now – Feb. 28

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – June 9

