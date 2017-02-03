Chris Bailey Continues Publicly Displaying His “Everyone Love Everyone” Sign With Hope

A half-year-ago, days after the ambushing of Dallas Police, Chris Bailey was seen on various corners across DFW… holding a sign he made that reads, “Everyone Love Everyone.”

After posting photos on Facebook and creating a Facebook group, Bailey’s movement went worldwide.

CBS 11 recently spoke with Bailey.

Watch the video for more details!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed