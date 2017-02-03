Chris Bailey Continues Publicly Displaying His “Everyone Love Everyone” Sign With Hope

February 3, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Chris Baily, Dallas, DFW, Police

A half-year-ago, days after the ambushing of Dallas Police, Chris Bailey was seen on various corners across DFW… holding a sign he made that reads, “Everyone Love Everyone.”

After posting photos on Facebook and creating a Facebook group, Bailey’s movement went worldwide.

CBS 11 recently spoke with Bailey.

Watch the video for more details!

