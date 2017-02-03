Dallas Cowboy’s Ezekiel Elliott Planning To Break All-Time Single Season Rushing Record

Last night, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott and Eric Dickerson (from Sealy, TX), who played in the NFL 11 seasons from the 80s-90s (Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders, Atlanta Falcons), were at the Madden Party in Houston, and TMZ brought up the subject of Elliot just needing 177 yards this past season to break Dickerson’s single season rookie rushing record.

Dickerson and Elliott had fun with the question and Dickerson predicted a great future for Elliott!

Elliott told Dickerson he’s coming for his 2,105 all-time single season record!

Hee-ya! Ride ’em, Cowboys!!!

See video HERE!

