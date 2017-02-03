Ever Wonder Why Your Favorite Cartoon Characters Wear Gloves?

If you think about it, just about every cartoon character from our childhood wears a pair of gloves.

Why? Well, the short answer is it was a time saver back in the day when animators actually drew cartoons.

However over time, gloves became more than just a time-saving feature. Animators started adding white gloves to characters as definition. Since cartoons started in black and white and most characters were black, the white gloves were a way to differentiate the hands from the arms.

Also, you will notice that most of the early cartoons were animals. Obviously not “normal” animals because they were usually doing human things. So Walt Disney had gloves added to Mickey Mouse to make him appear more human even though he’s really a mouse.

Kind of cool!