Ever Wonder Why Your Favorite Cartoon Characters Wear Gloves?

February 3, 2017 7:24 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: animators, Cartoons, Disney, Gloves, History, Mickey Mouse

If you think about it, just about every cartoon character from our childhood wears a pair of gloves.

Why? Well, the short answer is it was a time saver back in the day when animators actually drew cartoons.

However over time, gloves became more than just a time-saving feature. Animators started adding white gloves to characters as definition. Since cartoons started in black and white and most characters were black, the white gloves were a way to differentiate the hands from the arms.

Also, you will notice that most of the early cartoons were animals. Obviously not “normal” animals because they were usually doing human things. So Walt Disney had gloves added to Mickey Mouse to make him appear more human even though he’s really a mouse.

Kind of cool!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live