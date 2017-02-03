SEE What’s New In Theaters This Weekend

Here’s what’s NEW in theaters this weekend!

Rings – Rated R

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

Critics: 0%! Does that tell you enough? LOL! 0% of critics care for this movie.

Blake: I predict a dimly lit theater with empty seats. Onward!

The Space Between Us – Rated PG-13

In this interplanetary adventure, shortly after arriving to help colonize Mars, an astronaut dies while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet – never revealing who the father is. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot – an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he’s never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, Gardner is eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars. But after his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand Earth’s atmosphere. Gardner joins with Tulsa on a race against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, “The Space Between Us strands its star-crossed young lovers in a mind-numbingly vast expanse of shameless cheese that will send all but the most forgiving viewers eye-rolling for the exits.” 13% of critics LIKE.

Blake: I like cheese on nachos, hamburgers and with salami… not in movies.

The Comedian – Rated R

An aging comic icon, Jackie (Robert De Niro) has seen better days. Despite his efforts to reinvent himself and his comic genius, the audience only wants to know him as the former television character he once played. Already a strain on his younger brother (Danny DeVito) and his wife (Patti LuPone), Jackie is forced to serve out a sentence doing community service for accosting an audience member. While there, he meets Harmony (Leslie Mann), the daughter of a sleazy Florida real estate mogul (Harvey Keitel), and the two find inspiration in one another resulting in surprising consequences.

Critics: The Comedian boasts an incredibly talented cast, but they’re put to poor use in an aimless rom-com whose handful of memorable moments never add up to a compelling story, according to Rottentomatoes.com. 25% of critics like

Blake: C’mon! Robert De Niro deserves much better! When are we going to see it?

So, between these there… I suggest none.

Spend your hard-earned Alexander Hamilton’s on more worthwhile films, enjoy your popcorn, and have a great weekend!

