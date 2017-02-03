Spend Valentine’s Day With The Texas Rangers Captain

If you haven’t made Valentine’s Day arrangements just yet, we have the perfect idea for the baseball lover in your life!

Your Texas Rangers are sending Captain out February 11th through February 14th to make special deliveries to the loved ones in your life. Captain will bring along flowers, chocolates, a Rangers “Captain” stuffed animal, and most importantly two vouchers for a Texas Rangers baseball game! Click HERE to book yours today!

Now the fun doesn’t just end after Valentine’s Day. It looks like you can book Captain for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Anniversaries, and even Christmas!!!