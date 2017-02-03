Stop Doing The Ice & Salt Challenge, It Can Cause Frostbite

It’s another episode of things you should never try!

Apparently the latest internet craze is the ice and salt challenge where you put salt somewhere on your skin, then stick and ice cube on top of it. As you probably know from high school science class or making homemade ice cream, salt and ice create a very cold reaction. When this is done to the skin, you can get third degree burns or even frostbite.

Dr. Brian Wagers, a pediatric physician at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, says…

“I mean it turns it to leather essentially. So you lose the blood vessels that are in there. You lose sensation, because of the nerve endings… You’ll never have like hair if you did it on your arms. So you’ll have a bald patch.”

Seriously, kids don NOT try this! Don’t be like this guy…

Why, why, why, would you want to burn yourself?