It was only a matter of time…there will be a Sharknado 5.

Yes, it’s true. Both Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are back for another Sharknado movie on the SyFy channel.

The storm of the century hits this summer. #Sharknado pic.twitter.com/v4KEto1wq0 — Sharknado (@SharknadoSyfy) February 2, 2017

It looks like the theme of the fifth installment will deal with shark infested tornadoes all over the world. The movie will follow the Shepherd family across the globe while they save the world from complete shark annihilation.

SyFy has already deemed the film the “storm of the century,” which will be out sometime this summer.