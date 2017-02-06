Top 10 Crazy Mistakes Job Seekers Made During Interviews In 2016

February 6, 2017 1:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Hiring People, Job Interviews, What Not To Do In A Job Interview

Late last year, CareerBuilder.com polled 2,600 HR resource professionals and hiring managers for their annual list of peculiar behaviors/oddities of job interview candidates.

Blowing a job interview is easy… and here are their 2016 Top 10 Crazy Mistakes Job Candidates Made During An Interview (in no particular order)

  • man called his wife to ask her if the starting salary was enough before continuing the interview
  • brought childhood toys to the interview
  • when asked why she should become part of the team, she said her hair was perfect
  • bragged about being in the local newspaper for alleged theft
  • ate a pizza he brought with him
  • ate crumbs off the table
  • asked where the nearest bar was located
  • invited the interviewer to dinner afterward
  • state that if the interview wanted to get to heaven, she would hire him
  • asked the interviewer why her aura didn’t like her

What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed during a job interview?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live