Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Super Bowl Broadcast

February 6, 2017 10:41 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Nipplegate, Wardrobe Malfunction

Everyone remember’s Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, well it appears we had “nipplegate 2” during last night’s Super Bowl broadcast.

During the event, Chrissy and her Husband, John Legend, were shown during on camera. Well one fan noticed their was something not quite right about Chrissy’s outfit.

She is wearing what appears to be a mesh top with no bra underneath. One fan spotted the “malfunction” and tweeted out a video:

Chrissy might have the best response ever in her re-tweet of the video:

“boom goes the dynamite” she tweeted.

