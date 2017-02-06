Dallas Based “Cinestate” To Produce New Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn Movie

Recently I shared with you the story of Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn‘s upcoming new movie Dragged Across Concrete.



Now, according to The Dallas Morning News via The Hollywood Reporter, Dallas-based Cinestate, the startup entertainment group spearheaded by Park Cities native Dallas Sonnier, will produce the film.

Sonnier said, “It’s very exciting”–“I mean, how cool is that? Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn? It’s like crazy!” To work with Vaughn and Gibson, “in the first year of our young company.”

S. Craig Zahler, who previously wrote and directed Bone Tomahawk with Cinestate, wrote the script for the upcoming Gibson/Vaughn film, which The Hollywood Reporter says is “a gritty crime thriller.” Zahler and Vaughn worked together last year on the film, Brawl in Cell Block 99.

Next step for Dragged Across Concrete is introducing it to buyers at Berlins’s European Film Market.

Hmm? Wonder if any of the movie will be filmed in DFW? If so, that would be cool and bring a sudden influx of manpower and money into the market.

