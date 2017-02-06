Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Seriously Injured In An ATV Accident

February 6, 2017 8:22 AM
Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Spears family upon hearing the news that Jamie Lynn’s 8-year-old daughter Maddie was involved in a serious ATV accident while on a hunting trip.

While we don’t exactly know how critical her condition is, we do know that she had to be careflighted to the hospital after her ATV flipped over. According to TMZ, Maddie was pinned underwater for several minutes and was found unconscious.

Jamie Lynn was not there at the time of the incident. Hopefully, we will have more information throughout the day.

