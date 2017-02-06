Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Nothing Short Of Amazing

In case you missed the final outcome of Super Bowl LI last night, the patriots made an epic comeback in the fourth quarter. For the first time ever, the game went into overtime. But who cares about the game!!! Last night was all about Lady Gaga!

Whether or not you like Gaga’s music, you can’t deny that she did an amazing job on stage. She started off with a little bit a patriotism, singing God Bless America and This Land is Your Land from the top of NGR Stadium. While singing, 300 drones were powered behind her to create a shooting stars effect.

Then she did the unthinkable…she jumped from the rooftop! If that’s not dedication for putting on a great show…we don’t know what is.

After the landing, Gaga continued to sing Poker Face, Born this Way, Telephone, Just Dance, Million, Reasons, and Bad Romance. There were no special guests to join her onstage. There was a lot of fire, lights, and all around fantastic performance by Gaga and her dancers. Not to mention, the audience members in charge of holding the field lights did a pretty great job too.

It was also evident that Gaga sand every single note. You could actually hear her breathing on the mic. However, the best moment of the night…she saw her dad in the crowd and said “hi.”

What did you think of the halftime show? Take our poll.