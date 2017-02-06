McDonald’s To Offer Green St. Patrick’s Day Shakes Starting Tomorrow

February 6, 2017 1:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Green Shakes, McDonald's, McDonald's Shamrock Shake, St. Patrick's Day

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday March 17th and McDonald’s is already ready… to go green!

Starting tomorrow/Tuesday the 7th, McDonald’s will release it’s classic Shamrock Shake, according to Seventeen.

Micky D’s will have a new 5-way spin for your green grin, with (5) varieties:

  • The Classic Shamrock Shake
  • The Chocolate Shamrock Shake
  • The Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe
  • The Shamrock Hot Chocolate
  • The Shamrock Mocha

Be sure to let me know which of these you like!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live