McDonald’s To Offer Green St. Patrick’s Day Shakes Starting Tomorrow

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday March 17th and McDonald’s is already ready… to go green!
Starting tomorrow/Tuesday the 7th, McDonald’s will release it’s classic Shamrock Shake, according to Seventeen.
Micky D’s will have a new 5-way spin for your green grin, with (5) varieties:
- The Classic Shamrock Shake
- The Chocolate Shamrock Shake
- The Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe
- The Shamrock Hot Chocolate
- The Shamrock Mocha
Be sure to let me know which of these you like!
