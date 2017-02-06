McDonald’s To Offer Green St. Patrick’s Day Shakes Starting Tomorrow

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday March 17th and McDonald’s is already ready… to go green!

Shh. New Shamrock Shake flavors r coming & they’re gonna rock ur world. Stay tuned for more. It's almost #ShamrockSeason! pic.twitter.com/dPBywtSMqG — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 3, 2017

Starting tomorrow/Tuesday the 7th, McDonald’s will release it’s classic Shamrock Shake, according to Seventeen.

Micky D’s will have a new 5-way spin for your green grin, with (5) varieties:

The Classic Shamrock Shake

The Chocolate Shamrock Shake

The Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe

The Shamrock Hot Chocolate

The Shamrock Mocha

Be sure to let me know which of these you like!

