Melissa McCarthy Showed Up On SNL As Sean Spicer

February 6, 2017 8:45 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live, sean spicer, SNL

Saturday Night Live treated us to a very special guest on Saturday night. Yes, Alec Baldwin was there, however Melissa McCarthy stole the who show.

The unrecognizable McCarthy made an appearance as Sean Spicer, the White House Communications Director. Spicer has been making headlines since the inauguration with his “alternative facts,” hatred of Dip N Dots, swallowing gum scandal etc. etc. etc.

Needless to say, SNL did not go easy on the guy. There was a lot of loud talking, screaming at the press, and bullying people with the podium. Melissa McCarthy NAILED it!

