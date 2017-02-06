Nicholas Cage’s Son Weston Arrested For DUI

February 6, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Car Accidents, DUI, Nicholas Cage, Weston Cage

Weston Cage, son of Nicholas Cage, was driving in San Fernando Valley around noon Saturday and was involved in a minor fender-bender, according to TMZ.

After Weston exchanged info with the driver, he thought police were on the way… and bolted!

According to authorities who spoke with TMZ, Weston cage was about a mile from the crash scene, lost control of his vehicle, drove into a lawn, crashed into a row of mailboxes, drove across the lawn, crashed into a street sign, eventually hit a tree, and lost a tire.

Weston was arrested, taken to a hospital, and booked for DUI.

Click HERE to see the photos!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live