NY Subway Passengers Come Together To Erase Hate With The Help Of Some Hand Sanitizer

What would you do if you walked onto a train, bus, or plane only to find it covered in hate speech? Would you just ignore it and go on about your day or would you try to erase it?

Gregory Locke hopped on the subway in New York over the weekend, only to find his particular train car was covered in swastikas and other hateful words. Every single advertisement was covered with something horrible. Locke, along with the rest of the passengers weren’t really sure how to handle to situation. That is until one man said…

“Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.”

In a few short minutes, the entire subway car got to work using Kleenexes and hand sanitizer to erase the hate.

Wow. Just wow!