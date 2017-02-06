President Trump Will NOT Approve Of These Valentine’s Day Cards

February 6, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Cards, Donald Trump, President, valentines day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Have you thought about what you’re going to get your significant other or even your coworkers and friends?

If you decide to throw it back to third grade by handing out those store bought Valentine’s Day cards (you know the ones that come with a sucker or those little candy hearts), no need to buy them when you can just print them out. However, we must warn you…the ones you are about to see, might not be safe for work.

Someone has created an entire line of Valentine’s Day cards featuring President Trump. You probably already know where this is headed. Yeah, it ain’t pretty.

Trump Valentine’s Day Cards

Ouch! They pulled every punch.

