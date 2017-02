Melissa McCarthy’s impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer went viral, but Sean himself thinks it could be “dialed back.”

Mr. Spicer said Melissa “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

Speaking with Extra at the Super Bowl, Spicer said received a ton of texts while leaving church earlier in the morning, and admitted he found it “funny.”

