Simone Biles Standing Next To Shaq Is The Best Pic From Superbowl LI

February 6, 2017 6:35 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: athletes, basketball player, gymnast, Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal, simone biles

If you thought Simone Biles standing next to Michael Phelps was a great pic…then you clearly haven’t seen the gymnast standing next to Shaq!

Former basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal, is 7’1″. Olympian, Simone Biles, is 4’8″. That’s over a two foot difference between the athletes!

While attending some Superbowl LI events yesterday, Simone and Shaq crossed paths, where someone snapped this picture of the two…

OMG! Her head barely clears his belly button! The only thing that would have made this pic better, is if he had picked her up!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live