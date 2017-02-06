Simone Biles Standing Next To Shaq Is The Best Pic From Superbowl LI

If you thought Simone Biles standing next to Michael Phelps was a great pic…then you clearly haven’t seen the gymnast standing next to Shaq!

Former basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal, is 7’1″. Olympian, Simone Biles, is 4’8″. That’s over a two foot difference between the athletes!

While attending some Superbowl LI events yesterday, Simone and Shaq crossed paths, where someone snapped this picture of the two…

OMG! Her head barely clears his belly button! The only thing that would have made this pic better, is if he had picked her up!