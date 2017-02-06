Teacher Creates Secret Handshakes For Each Student

Growing up, we all had our favorite teachers.

Whether a teacher was one of our favorites had a lot to do with how they connected with students, and you’d be hard-pressed to find an educator who works harder at it than this one. Each day begins with a secret handshake for each student.

The video went viral over the weekend, and the first thing that may pop into your head is how does he remember all that??? In any case, the start of this teacher’s class is better than an energy drink – and it might be the first class ever in which you have to do homework on how you say “good morning!”