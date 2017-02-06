Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey Is Missing

February 6, 2017 10:24 AM By Jenny Q
Where is Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?

Stolen? Misplaced? In laundry? The best QB ever is missing the jersey in which he won the greatest comeback ever.

While the press was cruising around the Patriots’ locker room, one reporter captured Patriots owner Robert Kraft sharing a sweet moment with Patriots Quarterback Brady who told him that somebody stole his game jersey.

Kraft then joked, “Well we’ll have to look online.” Brady didn’t appear too upset about it, but he was clearly shocked that someone could have walked out of the locker room with it.

Some are saying it’s possible the NFL took the jersey to send it to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

There’s got to surveillance footage somewhere!

