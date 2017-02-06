Uber Working With Former NASA Engineer To Develop Flying Cars

Hey it’s 2017 where are all the flying cars already? Well Uber is trying to make that a reality.

CNET is reporting that Uber has hired former NASA director of engineering for aviation, Mark Moore, and he will be working to develop flying cars with Uber Elevate.

Former NASA engineer will develop flying cars for Uber – Roadshow https://t.co/VA49u6nb8i #TECH pic.twitter.com/UsmusFVVEp — Technology 4 Today (@Technology42day) February 6, 2017

“Uber continues to see its role as a catalyst to the growing developing VTOL [Vertical Takeoff And Landing] ecosystem,” said Nikhil Goel, head of product for Uber’s advanced programs, in a statement.

Uber hopes that Uber Elevate will simplify Suburb-to-City transportation. “Think of it more like a flying replacement for the way most of us use cars today,” CNET’s Eric Mack wrote when Uber first published its paper. YAY no more sitting in traffic for over an hour on I-35!

“We’re excited to have Mark join us to work with companies and stakeholders as we continue to explore the use case described in our white paper,” Goel said.

If everything goes according to plan, Uber believes to test programs could be in place as early as 2025.

