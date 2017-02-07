At What Age Do Women Become More Comfortable With Their Sexuality?

February 7, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
To celebrate the DVD release of Bridget Jone’s Baby, researchers surveyed 1,000 women and learned most become comfortable with their sexuality at age 30, and begin heating up at age 33, according to Metro.

Many reasons were given, including experience and the fact that career women and mothers have less intimate time.

The survey also revealed that confidence grows for women in their 30s, allowing them to let go of small insignificant issues, resulting in more enjoyable intimacy.

At what age did you become more intimately comfortable?

