Christie Brinkley Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at Age 63

This is either inspiring or depressing, but Christie Brinkley is in Sports Illustrated – yes, in a swimsuit – when she’s almost eligible for Medicare! Okay, let’s go with inspiring.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she told People, regarding her response to SI. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

The model returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a photo shoot with her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.