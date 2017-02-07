Christie Brinkley Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at Age 63

This is either inspiring or depressing, but Christie Brinkley is in Sports Illustrated – yes, in a swimsuit – when she’s almost eligible for Medicare! Okay, let’s go with inspiring.
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!
“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she told People, regarding her response to SI. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”
The model returned to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a photo shoot with her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.