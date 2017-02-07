Couple Gets Engaged At Celine Dion Meet and Greet And Her Reaction Is Priceless

February 7, 2017 1:12 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Celine Dion, Couple, ENgaged

Celine Dion makes the greatest faces PERIOD.  (see proof below)

Nick Janevski, 24, surprised not only his now fiancé, Austin McMillan backstage at a Celino Dion met and great at Ceasar’s Place, but he surprised the Canadian singer as well, you can tell by her face in the pictures. Lol

According to the future bride, her fiancé had planned the proposar for months, even contacted Celine’s former personal trainer so he could help set up everything.

“I was completely shocked. I didn’t even say yes [right away]. That’s why her face was like that,” Austin said in a phone call. “We were taking a picture and all of a sudden he gets down on one knee. I froze. I didn’t say anything, I just smiled. Two minutes went by and she got really nervous… she hid behind a curtain! She was like, ‘This is embarrassing.’ I just kissed him,” McMillan said.

Listen Live