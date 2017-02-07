Here’s The Right Way To Arrange A Roommate

Roommates! I have had them. One actually moved out from our Sarasota Fl apartment without telling me and to where… I never found out.

If you have a college age kid who’s looking at having a roommate, Brianna McGurran, staff writer at NerdWallet, recently shared some good advice with The Dallas Morning News.

Find Someone With Similar Goals Financial Means A sense Of Responsibility

Doing the above (3) will help deter having to find the person to help pay their fair share of expenses and/or breaking a lease, which can be very costly.

Decide on Non-Negotiables

Find someone with a similar living lifestyle. Do you like to talk about your work day over dinner? Or, do you prefer to eat alone in the privacy of your room? Be sure to discuss unacceptable behaviors to avoid unpleasant surprises later.

Write A Roommate Contract

a. how many nights per week are guests allowed?

b. are overnight guests allowed? If so, how many nights per week?

c. how will utility bills be split?

d. can you use an expense-sharing app to keep track of who owes what and when?

e. set a house-cleaning schedule and stick to it.

Dealing With Conflict

a. discuss anything that could become a bother in the household, like hobbies and other things that may create noise or require space, and set up a schedule for such. This way, all parties know what to expect.

b. learn to compromise and find middle ground to keep your home as comfortable as possible.

In my experience, finding someone with similar interests, lifestyle, and a willingness to accept responsibility for agreed upon schedules and financial requirements… in WRITING… is imperative. Less stress… is good:).

