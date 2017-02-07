‘Hunk of Beef’ Dog Food Recalled

February 7, 2017 1:14 PM By Blake Powers
Attention dog lovers, there is a recall on the 12-oz can of Hunk of Beef dog food as it could be contaminated with pentobarbital.

Five dogs have become ill and one died after eating the food according to a report published on WebMD.

“Dogs that consume pentobarbital can suffer drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, and possibly death.”

The recall includes products with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020.

For more information, contact the company at 1-847-537-0102.

